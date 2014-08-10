BAGHDAD Aug 11 Shi'ite militia forces loyal to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki stepped up patrols around Baghdad on Sunday night after he delivered a tough televised speech indicating he would not cave in to pressure to drop a bid for a third term.

Political deadlock has prevented Iraqi politicians from uniting Iraqis against Islamic State militants whose advance in the north has rattled the Baghdad government and its Western allies. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sandra Maler)