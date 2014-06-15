WASHINGTON, June 15 Expanded military support
for security at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad will include fewer
than 100 soldiers, a U.S. official said on Sunday.
The enhanced security personnel will include Marines and
other soldiers, a U.S. military official said on condition of
anonymity, shortly after the Obama administration said it would
move some embassy staff out of Baghdad and order the military to
bolster security at its diplomatic facilities in the Iraqi
capital.
The moves came as Iraqi government forces battled to hold
off insurgents with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, or
ISIL, the Sunni militant group that has seized control of parts
of northern Iraq.
(Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Peter Cooney)