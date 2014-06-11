ATHENS, June 11 Baghdad will cooperate with
Kurdish forces to flush out militants from Mosul, Iraq's foreign
minister said on Wednesday, a day after an al Qaeda splinter
group seized the country's second biggest city.
"There will be closer cooperation between Baghdad and the
regional Kurdistan government to work together and flush out
these foreign fighters," Hoshyar Zebari said on the sidelines of
a EU-Arab League meeting in Athens.
He called on all Iraqi leaders to come together to face the
"serious, mortal" threat to the country. "The response has to be
soon. There has to be a quick response to what has happened," he
said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington:
editing by John Stonestreet)