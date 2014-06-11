(Adds details)
ATHENS, June 11 Baghdad will cooperate with
Kurdish forces to try to drive militant out of Mosul, Iraq's
foreign minister said on Wednesday, a day after an al Qaeda
splinter group seized the country's second biggest city.
"There will be closer cooperation between Baghdad and the
regional Kurdistan government to work together and flush out
these foreign fighters," Hoshyar Zebari said on the sidelines of
a EU-Arab League meeting in Athens.
He did not give details about the cooperation between the
two forces. The Kurdish Peshmerga have long been a force in the
jockeying between Shi'ites, Kurds and Sunnis for influence and
control of northern Iraqi oilfields.
Describing the fall of Mosul as "dramatic", Zebari called on
all Iraqi leaders to come together to face the "serious, mortal"
threat to the country.
"The response has to be soon," he said. "You cannot leave
these people to stay there to entrench themselves for a long
time."
Earlier on Wednesday, security sources said militants from
the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), an offshoot of
al Qaeda, advanced into the oil refinery town of Baiji, setting
the courthouse and police station on fire.
