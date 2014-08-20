EDGARTOWN, Mass. Aug 20 U.S. President Barack
Obama on Wednesday condemned the Islamic State militants who
beheaded an American journalist as "a cancer" and said "their
ideology is bankrupt."
"The whole world is appalled by the brutal murder of James
Foley," Obama said, speaking a day after the militants released
a video of Foley being beheaded.
Obama said he called Foley's family to express his
condolences.
Islamic State, which has been marching through northern
Iraq, released the video as a warning to Washington but Obama
said the United States will continue to do "what we must do to
protect our people."
(Writing by Bill Trott in Washington; Editing by Susan Heavey)