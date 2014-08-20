(Updates with quotes, context)
By Steve Holland and Elizabeth Barber
EDGARTOWN, Mass. Aug 20 President Barack Obama
on Wednesday vowed that the United States will not be swayed
from airstrikes against Islamic State after the group beheaded
an American journalist, an act he said is proof that the
militants stand for no religion.
Obama's response to the execution of James Foley marked his
strongest condemnation yet of Islamic State militants, and he
gave no sign of a pause in U.S. targeting of militant positions
in Iraq.
"The United States of America will continue to do what we
must do to protect our people. We will be vigilant and we will
be relentless. When people harm Americans, anywhere, we do
what's necessary to see that justice is done," he said.
Obama's remarks, to reporters covering his vacation on the
island of Martha's Vineyard, came shortly after the White House
announced that a video showing the beheading of Foley had been
authenticated by the U.S. intelligence community.
The beheading appeared to mark a turning point in the
growing U.S. focus on Islamic State as a potential threat to
American interests, but whether it will lead to an intensified
bombing campaign was not yet clear.
The United States has launched dozens of airstrikes against
Islamic State targets in order to protect the religious minority
Yazidis in Iraq and prevent the takeover of the Mosul Dam out of
concern that a breach in the structure could end up flooding
Baghdad, where the U.S. embassy is situated.
Obama's remarks carried a tough message about the Islamic
State's harsh penalties against anyone who does not agree to
accept its brand of Islam.
He said militants have rampaged across cities and villages,
abducted women and children and subjected them to torture and
rape and killed Muslims, both Sunni and Shia, by the thousands.
"No just God would stand for what they did yesterday and
what they do every single day," he said.
"Their ideology is bankrupt. They may claim, out of
expediency, that they are at war with the United States or the
West, but the fact is, they terrorize their neighbors and offer
them nothing but an endless slavery to their empty vision and
the collapse of any definition of civilized behavior," Obama
said.
Obama also said he called Foley's family to express his
condolences.
(Additional reporting by Bill Trott in Washington; Editing by
Susan Heavey)