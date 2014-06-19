U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the situation in Iraq from the briefing room of the White House in Washington June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Thursday the United States would send up to 300 military advisers to support Iraqi forces confronting an al Qaeda-inspired insurgency and was prepared to take targeted military action if it was necessary.

But the U.S. president, speaking to a news conference after meeting with his national security team, insisted: "American combat troops are not going to be fighting in Iraq again."

"We do not have the ability to simply solve this problem by sending in tens of thousands of troops and committing the kinds of blood and treasure that has already been expended in Iraq," he said. "Ultimately, this is something that is going to have to be solved by the Iraqis."

Obama said the military advisers would support Iraqi security forces and create joint operation centers in Baghdad and northern Iraq to share intelligence and coordinate planning to confront the insurgents.

He said the U.S. military forces had beefed up intelligence gathering over Iraq in recent days and would be prepared to take "targeted and precise military action" if the situation required.

He said Secretary of State John Kerry would go to the Middle East and Europe this weekend to lead diplomatic efforts to promote stability in the region.

The United States invaded Iraq in 2003 to topple President Saddam Hussein. It withdrew its troops from the country in 2011, handing over responsibility for security to the government of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.

U.S. officials have been critical of Maliki's performance as prime minister, saying he has worsened the country's sectarian divisions. Some senior U.S. lawmakers have said Maliki should step down to make way for someone able to work more effectively across sectarian lines.

Obama has said the Iraqi government must take steps to heal the political rift among Sunnis, Shi'ites and Kurds before he will agree to any military action against the insurgency led by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, an al Qaeda splinter group.

'DEEP DIVISION'

Obama said on Thursday the administration had discussed these issues with Maliki privately. He said it was not the job of the United States to pick Iraq's leaders, but added: "There is deep division between Sunni, Shia and Kurdish leaders and as long as those deep divisions continue or worsen, it's gonna be very hard for an Iraqi central government to direct an Iraqi military to deal with these threats."

The president has taken several steps in response to the Iraq crisis. He told Congress on Monday the United States was deploying up to 275 military personnel to provide support and security for the U.S. Embassy and U.S. citizens in Iraq.

The United States also is flying F-18 attack aircraft launched from the carrier USS George H.W. Bush on missions over Iraq to conduct surveillance of the insurgents who have seized part of the country, a U.S. official said on Thursday. (Full Story)

U.S. officials have said while Obama is considering manned or unmanned air strikes, Washington lacks the kind of precise intelligence it needs to conduct the strikes effectively.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Susan Heavey)