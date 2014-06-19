WASHINGTON, June 19 President Barack Obama said
on Thursday the United States was ready to send up to 300
military advisers to Iraq and was prepared to make targeted
strikes in the country to combat an extremist insurgency.
Obama said American forces would not be returning to combat
in Iraq. He said Secretary of State John Kerry would leave this
weekend for meetings in the Middle East and Europe.
Obama urged Iraq leaders to rise above their differences and
come together for a political solution to the crisis.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Susan
Heavey)