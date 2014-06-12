WASHINGTON, June 12 The White House said on
Thursday that Iraq's largest oil refinery in the northern town
of Baiji remained in control of the government of Iraq despite
advances in the region by militants with the Islamic State of
Iraq and the Levant.
"We understand that that oil refinery remains in control of
the government of Iraq but I don't have any other additional
information about that issue," White House spokesman Jay Carney
told reporters in a daily briefing.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric
Beech)