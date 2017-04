WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will make a statement on the situation in Iraq at 4:45 p.m. EDT (2045 GMT) on Monday, the White House said.

Obama, who last week ordered airstrikes to halt the advance of Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq, will make the statement from Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, where he is vacationing.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Jim Loney)