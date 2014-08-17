(Adds details on air strikes, background)
EDGARTOWN, Mass. Aug 17 The White House on
Sunday said President Barack Obama had informed Congress he
authorized U.S. air strikes in Iraq to help retake control of
the Mosul Dam, and that the action was consistent with his goal
of protecting U.S. citizens in that country.
"The failure of the Mosul Dam could threaten the lives of
large numbers of civilians, threaten U.S. personnel and
facilities - including the U.S. embassy in Baghdad - and prevent
the Iraqi government from providing critical services to the
Iraqi populace," the White House said in a statement.
"These operations are limited in their nature, duration, and
scope and are being undertaken in coordination with and at the
request of the government of Iraq."
The Mosul Dam fell under the control of Islamic State
militants earlier this month. Control of the dam, Iraq's
biggest, could give the Sunni fundamentalists the ability to
flood cities and cut off vital water and electricity supplies.
The U.S. Central Command said on Sunday the United States
conducted a second day of air strikes against Islamic State
fighters near the dam, using a mix of fighter, bomber, attack
and remotely-piloted aircraft.
Central Command said the 14 strikes on Sunday damaged or
destroyed 10 armed vehicles, seven Humvees and two armored
personnel carriers of the Islamic State as well as one of the
militants' checkpoints. The strikes followed nine U.S. air
strikes on Saturday.
"All strike aircraft exited the strikes areas safely,"
Central Command said in a statement.
The Obama administration earlier this month launched an air
strike campaign to protect U.S. personnel from the Islamic State
and to ensure northern Iraq's minority Yazidis were not subject
to systematic violence at the hands of the militants.
The air strikes were the first direct U.S. military action
in Iraq since the end of 2011, when Washington completed the
withdrawal of its troops from the country.
Iraq has been plunged into its worst violence since the peak
of a sectarian civil war in 2006 and 2007. Islamic State-led
fighters have overrun large parts of western and northern Iraq,
forcing hundreds of thousands to flee for their lives and
threatening ethnic Kurds in their autonomous province.
The Islamic State has also seized large parts of Syria as it
tries to build a caliphate across national borders drawn up by
Europeans a century ago.
