WASHINGTON The Iraqi military collapsed in the face of an onslaught by fighters of the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in recent weeks, despite military equipment and training from the United States.

Since 2011, Washington has agreed to provide the Iraqi government $15 billion in military equipment and training, but many of the critical elements have yet to be delivered.

Following are details of some key assistance programs:

- The United States recently sent Iraq 300 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, used to enable helicopters to combat tanks and other armored vehicles. Another 200 Hellfires are being sent as well. The estimated value of the missile deal was $82 million.

- It has delivered to Iraq 24 IA-407 armed reconnaissance helicopters.

- It has provided Iraq with sniper rifles, M-16 rifles, M-4 rifles, millions of rounds of small arms ammunition and thousands of tank rounds.

- Ten Scan Eagle reconnaissance drones, launched with a trailer-mounted pneumatic catapult, are to be delivered to Iraq later in the year.

- U.S. special operations forces began a month of counterterrorism training for a group of Iraqi military troops on Monday in Jordan. It is the second group of Iraqi soldiers to go through the U.S. counterterrorism training.

- Lockheed Martin presented the first of 36 F-16 jet fighters it has agreed to sell Baghdad to Iraqi officials in Fort Worth last week. Three or four of the planes are expected to be flown to Iraq for delivery by the end of the year.

- The administration announced plans in January to sell Iraq up to 24 Apache attack helicopters and to lease Baghdad another six to train Iraqi pilots. The first group of six is awaiting clearance for transfer to Iraq. The deal with related equipment would be worth more than $6 billion.

- The administration has notified Congress it plans to sell Iraq up to 200 heavily armored Humvees with .50 caliber machine gun mounts and other equipment. The total deal is valued at about $101 million.

- Congress also has been notified of plans to sell Iraq up to 24 AT-6C Texan II aircraft. The turboprop planes are used as pilot trainers, reconnaissance aircraft and in irregular warfare. The planes, training and related equipment are valued at up to $790 million.

- The administration has told Congress it plans to sell Iraq up to seven surveillance balloons and 14 balloon deployment towers worth up to $90 million.

- Plans were announced in February to sell Iraq air traffic control and landing systems for its bases at Tikrit, Basra, al Kut and Taji. The deal was valued at up to $700 million.

- Last August the administration announced plans to sell Iraq an integrated air defense system worth $2.4 billion.

- It also said it would sell Iraq 12 Bell 412 EP helicopters worth up to $300 million and up to 50 Stryker nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance vehicles worth up to $900 million.

