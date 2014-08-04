* Insurgency adds political risk to production
* Southern output insulated but not untouchable
* Long-term projects may be delayed, shelved
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, August 4 Iraq's Sunni Islamist
insurgency, crippling further its dream to match the oil power
of Saudi Arabia, makes oilfields in the safer south more vital,
but even that region has not been completely free from
attacks.
Baghdad is struggling to contain the Islamic State militancy
which seized some oil facilities when it swept through the
northwest in June, emboldening the Kurds in their autonomous
northern region to capture the giant Kirkuk oilfields.
There has been little impact on southern oil output, which
is around 3.15 million barrels per day.
The south's oil capital Basra has seen less violence this
year than other cities - but there have been few car bombs,
assassination attempts and kidnappings of foreign workers there
over the past several months, security and oil sources say.
It is not clear who was behind those attacks. The line
between insurgency and crime is often blurred.
History suggests nothing can be ruled out. In 2011, bombings
of southern pipelines disrupted output from the Rumaila
oilfield, Iraq's largest, at least twice.
Thamer Ghadhban, top energy adviser to Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki, said at present everything "is going on as planned,"
with southern output unaffected and national output targets in
place.
"We have not seriously reconsidered the long-term targets.
Until now there has been no revision. We hope there would be
political solutions soon so we don't reconsider the long-term
targets," he told Reuters.
Over the past few years, poor infrastructure and technical
problems have forced Baghdad to scale back ambitions of reaching
output capacity of 12 million bpd by 2020, a level eclipsed only
by Saudi Arabia with 12.5 million bpd.
Now even Iraq's new long-term capacity target of 8.4 million
bpd is over optimistic, industry experts and analysts say.
The southern export facilities have remained insulated from
the turmoil; oil exports in July averaged 2.442 million bpd,
near a record rate.
Around 300,000-400,000 bpd of crude used to move through the
northern pipeline from Iraq's Kirkuk in the north to Turkey's
Ceyhan before flow was halted by bombing in February, Ghadhban
said.
"Kirkuk and other areas have been affected by the security
situation - without a doubt that will have an effect" on Iraq's
output in the short term, he said.
Iraq has previously said it aimed to boost oil production to
3.7 million bpd in 2014, a figure that excludes Kurdish crude,
as Baghdad is locked in a legal and diplomatic dispute with the
autonomous Kurdish region over oil sales and exports.
Ghadhban conceded Iraq was now unlikely to reach its 2014
output target, but did not give a revised figure.
Some industry experts see 3.4 million bpd as more feasible
this year. A Merrill Lynch research note in June said Iraqi oil
output was unlikely to grow at all this year.
Major attacks on southern oil facilities appear unlikely.
Luay al-Khatteeb, visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Centre,
said it would be hard for Sunni insurgents to infiltrate the
Shi'ite south.
"They can send suicide bombers with a one-way ticket, but
they do not have the hosts compared to territories they control
in the west of Iraq," he said.
Jabar al-Saadi, head of the Basra provincial council's
security committee, told Reuters Iraq has tightened security and
deployed extra troops around southern oil infrastructure.
LONG TERM INVESTMENT
There is the risk too that new projects to boost Iraq's oil
production, export and refining capacities may be delayed for
months or years or canceled entirely, as foreign companies balk
at taking on further investment risks.
ExxonMobil has carried out a "major evacuation" of
staff from Iraq while BP evacuated 20 percent of its
staff, the head of state-run South Oil Co said in June.
Islamist militants have launched a Twitter campaign naming
companies working in Iraq such as ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch
Shell as "a legitimate target for every Muslim."
In May, the U.S. Embassy and British officials warned their
citizens, particularly oil workers, in Basra may be at risk of
kidnapping by militant groups.
"Oil production and exports from Basra were not affected,
they are far away in the south. But the question now is what
will happen next?" said a senior oil executive still working in
Iraq.
Baghdad had planned to build a strategic pipeline from its
Basra fields through Turkey and Syria, and another one to
Jordan. Such projects are unlikely to materialise any time soon.
"It would be difficult to convince companies to take on new
projects and new engagements in the south - I think most
companies are going to want to wait and see, and probably for
some time," said Gala Riani of security firm Control Risks.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last month that
prolonged sectarian bloodshed may shake investor confidence and
set back longer-term growth in Iraq.
Iraq's actual output by 2020 also depends on global oil
demand and possible OPEC quota restrictions - which Baghdad is
currently exempt from.
