(Adds details, background)
By Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun
DUHOK, Iraq/ANKARA Aug 19 The capacity of Iraqi
Kurdistan's independent oil pipeline will almost double to at
least 200,000 barrels per day by the end of this month,
increasing the semi-autonomous region's exports and revenue,
industry sources and officials said.
Oil revenues are a lifeline for the Kurdish Regional
Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, whose peshmerga forces are
being supported by U.S. air strikes in their battle against the
radical Sunni militants of Islamic State.
"Work to increase the capacity will probably be completed by
the end of this month. Once it is completed, pumping can
increase to up to 220,000 barrels per day (bpd)," one Turkish
official told Reuters.
Industry sources also said the capacity of the pipeline,
which began operating at the start of this year, was set to rise
to around 200,000-220,000 bpd from 100,000-120,000 bpd before
the flow stopped for upgrade work.
The KRG began independently exporting its crude via the
Turkish Mediterranean export terminal of Ceyhan in May, a move
that has infuriated Baghdad, which claims the sole authority to
manage Iraqi oil.
Baghdad has tried to block KRG's oil sales and prevented
some cargoes from discharging through legal action, but the
Kurdish enclave has managed to load seven export cargoes from
Ceyhan, according to Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz.
So far, 7.8 million barrels of Kurdish oil have flowed
through the independent pipeline, of which 6.5 million have been
loaded onto tankers for export.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Jane Baird)