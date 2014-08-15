* Kurdish crude from Ceyhan delivered by Kamari tanker
* Total sales approaching $350 million
* Cargoes sold in June and July off Israel, Malaysia
* Kamari made ship-to-ship transfer off Malta Thursday
By Julia Payne and David Sheppard
LONDON, Aug 15 Iraqi Kurdistan has delivered its
third major cargo of crude oil out of a Turkish port and a
fourth is sailing to Croatia, showing the autonomous region is
finding more buyers despite legal pressure from Baghdad and
setbacks in the United States.
The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), whose peshmerga
forces are being supported by U.S. airstrikes in their battle
against the radical Sunni militants of Islamic State, has been
in a long constitutional fight with Baghdad over independent oil
sales.
But while some shipments have been tied up by diplomatic and
legal pressure from Baghdad, an increasing number are now
finding buyers. Around $350 million in oil sales have been
completed or are under way from shipments sent via the KRG's new
pipeline to Turkey, a Reuters analysis of satellite tracking
data shows. The first vessel of pipeline crude sailed in May.
"The sales process is standardising and our order book is
growing," a senior official in the Kurdistan Regional Government
said when asked about the sales.
"While we are fighting a war with the Islamic State we're
also facing an economic war from Baghdad."
Baghdad has cut the KRG's budget since January over the oil
sales dispute, saying it has sole authority to export crude from
the country.
One cargo of Kurdish crude aboard the United Kalavrvta
tanker has been sitting off the Texas coast since late July
after Baghdad asked a court to seize the vessel. The ship
remains in international waters off the U.S. coast, unable to
unload. The KRG is appealing against Baghdad's request.
Another vessel carrying Kurdish crude from Turkey's
Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, the United Leadership, has been
anchored off Morocco for more than two months without unloading.
But a little over two weeks ago, the 1 million barrel
Suezmax Kamari tanker loaded Kurdish oil at Ceyhan before
sailing to a point just under 200 km (125 miles) off the Israeli
and Egyptian coasts.
Reuters AIS Live ship tracking showed the ship was fully
loaded, based on its draft in the water. After turning its
satellite tracking off on Aug. 1, the ship reappeared four days
later sitting far higher in the water - indicating it had
unloaded its cargo of disputed oil.
It was not possible to determine which port the oil had been
delivered to or who the buyer was. In June a cargo of Kurdish
oil that sailed from Ceyhan aboard the United Emblem Suezmax
tanker was delivered into Israel after being transferred at sea
to another ship. The KRG has denied selling oil to Israel
"directly or indirectly".
Another cargo, again carried by the United Emblem tanker,
was transferred to a second vessel off the coast of Malaysia
late last month. The buyer remains unknown.
Iraqi Kurdistan has been selling small volumes of oil
trucked into Turkey since 2012 but has faced fiercer opposition
from Baghdad since its own pipeline to Ceyhan started at the
turn of the year. It now carries around 120,000 barrels per day
to the port.
The KRG has said it plans to increase oil sales to around 1
million bpd by the end of next year, which could potentially
give it enough economic clout to speed a push for independence.
CROATIA BOUND
This week the Kamari has again loaded crude at Ceyhan,
sailing to Malta where it executed a ship-to-ship transfer to a
smaller vessel called the United Carrier, a shipping source
familiar with the matter said and ship tracking showed.
The vessel is managed by Greece-based Marine Management
Services, the same company that runs the Suezmax tankers lifting
Kurdish oil.
The United Carrier is now sailing towards a port in Croatia.
The Omisalj port imports oil for Croatia's refineries, which are
partly-owned by Hungary's Mol Group, a company that has invested
in oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan.
A spokeswoman for Mol Group in Hungary declined to comment.
The Croatian government, which owns the 100,000 barrel per
day INA refining company jointly with Mol Group, was not
available to comment on Friday - a public holiday in Croatia.
Based on international prices above $100 a barrel, total
Kurdish crude sales from Ceyhan would total around $350 million,
even if some tankers have been slightly discounted.
This week a senior Turkish official called on the United
States to lift hurdles to the sale of crude from Iraqi
Kurdistan, the Financial Times reported, saying Kurdistan was
facing an enemy that was boosting its operations through oil
sales.
Islamic State militants are selling oil from oilfields and
refineries they control to local communities and smugglers, U.S.
intelligence officials said on Thursday.
"We appreciate the Turkish line of thinking and we believe
other countries should also support oil sales from Iraqi
Kurdistan," the senior KRG source said.
"If they are going to trust Kurdistan to fight ISIS (the
previous name of Islamic State) they should not expect us to do
it with one hand tied behind our back."
On Thursday Nuri al-Maliki finally bowed to pressure and
stepped down as Iraqi prime minister. There are hopes the new
prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, will negotiate an oil sales
agreement with the KRG, though some have cautioned he has
previously backed Maliki's stance on the issue.
The latest signs point to the KRG continuing to step up its
oil sales. The United Dynamic, another Suezmax tanker managed by
the same shipping firm as the other Kurdish oil vessels is also
now sailing towards Ceyhan, according to Reuters AIS Live.
On Friday the United Dynamic, which is currently empty, was
off the northern coast of Tunisia. It is due to dock at Ceyhan
on Aug. 21.
(Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; editing by Keiron
Henderson)