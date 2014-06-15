WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. military is
providing intensified security for U.S. diplomatic facilities in
Baghdad, the Pentagon said on Sunday, as the Iraqi government
sought to repel a stunning advance by Islamist militants who
have seized several Iraqi cities.
"A small number of (Defense Department) personnel are
augmenting State Department security assets in Baghdad to help
ensure the safety of our facilities," Pentagon spokesman Rear
Admiral John Kirby said in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday, the State Department said it would move
some workers out of the giant U.S. Embassy in Baghdad to other
U.S. diplomatic facilities inside and outside of Iraq.
Kirby said the movement of U.S. personnel would take place
aboard commercial, charter or State Department aircraft. "The
U.S. military has airlift assets at the ready should State
Department request them," he said.
(Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Peter Cooney)