BAHDAD Aug 11 Iraq's president on Monday formally asked Haider al-Abadi, the Shi'ite coalition's nominee for prime minister, to form a government, a spokesman said.

The move, which comes after months of political wrangling, is likely to be resisted by Nuri al-Maliki, who has rejected calls to drop his bid for a third term as prime minister. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Louise Ireland)