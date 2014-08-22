ROME Aug 22 Pope Francis called the parents of
James Foley, the American journalist killed by Islamic State
militants in Iraq, to offer his condolences and support, a
Vatican spokesman said on Friday.
The pope spoke at length with Diane and John Foley on
Thursday afternoon with the aid of a Spanish-speaking friend of
the family, the spokesman said.
"It was a very long, intense conversation," he said.
James Foley was beheaded by a masked member of the Islamic
State group in an act filmed in a video released on Tuesday.
As Islamic State fighters have swept through northern Iraq,
Pope Francis has repeatedly spoken out against the violence
which has seen thousands of Christians and others including Shia
Muslims and members of the Yazidi sect killed or driven from
their homes.
He said this week that Western countries would be justified
in taking action to stop the "unjust" aggression.
