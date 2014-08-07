ROME Aug 7 Pope Francis appealed to world
leaders on Thursday to help end the crisis in northern Iraq
after a sweeping advance by radical Islamic state militants
forced thousands of residents of Iraq's biggest Christian town
to flee their homes.
"His Holiness addresses an urgent appeal to the
international community to take action to end the humanitarian
tragedy now underway, to act to protect those affected or
threatened by violence and to provide aid, especially for the
most urgent needs of the many who have been forced to flee and
who depend on the solidarity of others," the Vatican said in a
statement.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Chopra)