BAGHDAD Aug 11 Iraq's main Shi'ite coalition on Monday nominated the deputy speaker of parliament, Haider al-Abadi to become prime minister, a spokesman said.

The move is likely to deepen political tensions at a time when the country needs a united front against a raging Sunni insurgency. Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki has indicated he will not cave in to pressure to drop a bid for a third term. (Writing by Michael Georgy)