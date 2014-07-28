* Patriotic videos aired after militant onslaught last month
* Shi'ite PM under pressure to confront insurgency
* Videos reminiscent of Saddam-era propaganda
* Network executive: Artists playing key role in war on
terror
* Some say clips stoke sectarian tension, others back them
By Maggie Fick
BAGHDAD, July 28 State television is working
overtime to persuade Iraqis to help Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki confront an al Qaeda offshoot that has seized wide
tracts of the country, but its unifying call has been blunted by
his sectarian reputation.
Since the humiliating loss of much of Iraq's north to
Islamic State insurgents, the official Iraqiya channel has been
churning out patriotic videos of marching soldiers,
heavily-armed commandos and even singers and actors to rally the
public behind the government.
The theatrics are reminiscent of life under Saddam Hussein,
whose propaganda machine put a positive spin on disasters like
his 1990 invasion of Kuwait or 1980-88 war with Iran.
Instead of increasing confidence in Maliki, the campaign has
highlighted what critics say is the Shi'ite Muslim premier's
failure to unite Iraq against Islamist insurgents who have put
the country's survival as a unified state in jeopardy.
"We laugh, of course with pain, when the government repeats
the same bullshit as Saddam," said Qassim Sabti, a 60-year-old
artist.
Mohamed Abdul Jabar al-Shaboot, head of the Iraqi Media
Network that broadcasts Iraqiya, said feedback on the videos had
been generally good across Iraq's communal spectrum.
"There have been some voices that did not approve of these
kind of activities, saying they recalled the patriotic songs
that filled TV screens under Saddam Hussein," he told Reuters.
"But there's a big difference because our songs emphasize
love of homeland and steadfastness and tolerance while the songs
of Saddam's time glorified one person, certified worship of the
one and only leaderfocusing on Saddam's personality."
Still, many Iraqis see Maliki as a polarising figure who has
deepened sectarian divisions, and Iraqiya as his propaganda arm
rather than the unifying public service it says it is.
His marginalisation of Sunni Muslims has caused some to find
common cause with the Islamic State, which aims to reshape the
Middle East and impose its radical ideology.
Maliki, who has served in a caretaker capacity since an
election in April, has defied calls by Sunnis, Kurds and even
some Shi'ites to step aside in favour of a less polarising
leader needed to lead a unified response to the insurgency.
The man who spent years in exile plotting against Saddam
seems content to use the same tactics the dictator, a Sunni,
employed to create the impression of invincibility.
IMPRESSION OF INVINCIBILITY
"Maliki is presenting himself as a national leader pitted
against Sunni militants. The message is: if you're against me,
you're with the terrorists," said analyst Ramzy Mardini.
"In his mind, now is not the time to compromise and look
weak and vulnerable," said Mardini, a non-resident fellow at the
Washington think-tank Atlantic Council.
For many, the television clips are a reminder that Iraq's
turmoil never seems to let up: war and misadventure under Saddam
and now a repeat of the sectarian bloodshed that brought the
country to civil war during the U.S. occupation that ousted him.
Since 2003, slick ads demonizing "terrorists" have often
been aired. Both state television and pro-government channels
have broadcast confessions of captured men, which critics have
dismissed as propaganda.
State TV has recently been giving plenty of air time to
footage of columns of Iraqi soldiers marching in a Baghdad
parade ground near a huge crossed-swords monument to the war
with Iran erected by Saddam and left intact by his successors.
While Saddam had a firm grip on his army, Maliki has
presided over the decline of the 800,000-strong force built and
trained by the United States into a hollow institution riven by
corruption and sectarian splits.
Soldiers deserted their posts en masse last month in the
cities of Mosul and Tikrit, which fell at an alarming pace to
the Islamic State and allied Sunni groups.
Iraqis now see Iranian-trained Shi'ite militias as a
powerful force rivalling the military in the ability to
challenge the well-equipped, disciplined militants, whose
conquests are documented on social media websites.
Iraq's government, meanwhile, has pressed privately-owned
media to create the same narrative as state television.
Shortly after Mosul's fall, the official Communications and
Media Commission ordered Iraqi media to "focus on the security
achievements of the armed forces" and avoid reporting anything
that "may be interpreted against security forces."
Such a directive would improperly shield the government from
criticism and some private media have complained of being
threatened with the loss of their broadcasting licenses if they
do not comply, Human Rights Watch said in a July 3 report.
Documented viewing habits of Iraqis are hard to come by, but
many among all communities often tune in to non-state satellite
channels such as BBC Arabic and al Jazeera where they get a very
different take on the news.
SOME SCEPTICISM, SOME HOPE
State television's best efforts to inspire confidence in the
country's armed forces are met with scepticism.
One video often broadcast pays tribute to "The Golden
Division", a Shi'ite-dominated anti-terrorism unit under
Maliki's command that Sunnis say has targeted their community.
"We are lions ... We are the red death," croons Mohamed
Abdel Jabar, a popular singer known for his romantic ballads.
The pudgy man wearing a uniform to match the commandos
twirls a pistol and bounces to the beat as the heavily-armed men
march in a crouched position, their weapons cocked.
Still, in an increasingly fragmented country, such images
offer hope to some.
A 22-year-old soldier watching traffic in central Baghdad
while fiddling with his machinegun said the songs were "a good
thing because they motivate us ... Soldiers play them after they
pray and before they go attack (militants) and before they storm
buildings and carry out raids."
Abu Abdullah, a 45-year-old electrical engineer, agreed.
"I think a lot of people watch these videos, because the
situation is difficult and we need this psychological support.
Of course we have no interest in terrorism taking over, we just
want our lives to continue," said Abu Abdullah.
Some, even those involved in the morale-boosting drive, fear
that the videos will only stoke sectarian strife.
"These bloody songs are part of the problem and not part of
the solution," said poet Amr Asi Jabar, who wrote the lyrics to
"Righteous Men", one of the songs frequently aired on television
since rebels began hanging their black flags on captured land.
Maliki has also tried to fire up Iraqis against the Islamic
State during weekly televised addresses to the nation.
But Iraq's top clerics have been much more successful in
this respect. In a June 13 speech telecast by Iraqiya, Shi'ite
Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged Iraqis to take up arms
against the Sunni insurgents and tens of thousands, ranging from
teenagers to the elderly, heeded his call.
Shaboot said the state network has produced more than 10
videos: "Art and artists are playing an important role in the
current battle Iraq is fighting against terrorism."
But the campaign has not reassured people like Abeer Majid.
The Sunni mother of three who works at a central Baghdad travel
agency fled Shi'ite Sadr City for the neighbourhood of Dora,
fearful for her family's safety.
Dora residents say Shi'ite soldiers and militiamen have been
conducting random house-to-house searches since the Islamic
State's lightning advance in the north, unnerving Sunnis who
feel they will pay a heavy price for the insurgency.
"We don't need songs. We need more tangible steps," said
Majid.
(Additional reporting by Isra' al-Rubei'i; Editing by Michael
Georgy and Mark Heinrich)