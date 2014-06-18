BAGHDAD, June 18 Sunni militants attacked Iraq's
largest oil refinery, located in Baiji in northern Iraq, with
machine-gun fire and mortars on Wednesday, Iraqi security
sources and refinery employees said.
The attack started at 4 am (0100 GMT) from outside two of
the three main entrances to the sprawling facility, the sources
said.
One mortar hit a spare-parts warehouse and smoke billowed
from the building, the sources said. On Tuesday, foreigners were
evacuated from the refinery as security forces braced for an
attack on the compound.
The refinery has been under siege since Sunni militants
began a major military offense in northern Iraq last week.
(Reporting By Ghazwan Hassan; Editing by Toby Chopra)