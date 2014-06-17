BAGHDAD, June 17 Iraq's Shi'ite-led cabinet
blamed Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for promoting "genocide" in Iraq
by backing Sunni militants, in a statement which could
exacerbate the sectarian polarisation in the Middle East.
Iraq has been stunned by a sudden lightning advance by Sunni
militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant who
captured the main city in the north, Mosul, a week ago and have
since marched on towards Baghdad.
Saudi Arabia funds and supplies Sunni rebels in neighbouring
Syria but denies it is behind ISIL. Nevertheless, Baghdad blames
it for Sunni militancy in the region.
"We hold them responsible for supporting these groups
financially and morally, and for the outcome of that - which
includes crimes that may qualify as genocide: the spilling of
Iraqi blood, the destruction of Iraqi state institutions and
historic and religious sites," the statement said.
