Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, carry weapons and a portrait of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

BAGHDAD Iraq's most influential cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, threw his weight behind the new prime minister and said the transition was a rare opportunity to resolve political and security crises.

Underscoring the urgency of containing a sectarian conflict fueled by Islamic State militants, Sistani urged the military to hoist only Iraq's flag to avoid factionalism.

