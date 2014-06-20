BAGHDAD, June 20 Iraq's Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani called Friday for the newly elected parliament to begin work and start the process of forming the next government without delay.

Sistani's sermon, read by his representative at the Imam Hussein shrine in Kerbala, called for parliament to convene after Iraq's federal court ratified the results this week.

