DUBAI Aug 9 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA)
, the state-owned oil explorer and power supplier, has
suspended its activity at the Atrush Block in Kurdistan due to
the instability in the region, a company statement said on
Saturday.
"As a result of recent developments and escalating
instability around the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, TAQA has
suspended operations at the Atrush Block and, as a precautionary
measure, significantly reduced staffing levels," the statement
said.
The Taqa-operated Atrush Block is located 85 km northwest of
Arbil, Iraq's Kurdish capital, is expected to initially produce
approximately 30,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) with first oil
expected by early 2015.
The company said it remained committed to oil and gas
exploration of the field and still expected production to start
by 2015.
On Friday, U.S. warplanes bombed Islamist fighters marching
on Arbil after President Barack Obama said Washington must act
to prevent "genocide".
