BAGHDAD Iraqi forces halted an advance designed to retake the hometown of executed former dictator Saddam Hussein on Tuesday after facing fierce resistance from Islamic State militants, officers in the operations room told Reuters.

Iraqi forces came under heavy machinegun and mortar fire south of Tikrit, while to the west landmines and snipers undermined efforts to get closer to a town they have tried to retake several times, said the officers.

Resident of central Tikrit said by telephone Islamic State fighters were firmly in control of their positions and were running patrols along main streets.

