BAGHDAD, June 26 Three Iraq Air Force helicopters landed inside the university stadium of rebel-controlled Tikrit city, a security source at the scene said, leading to fierce clashes with militants there.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said fighting centred around the university compound. Tikrit in northern Iraq fell to Sunni insurgents on June 12. (Reporting by Isra' al-Rubei'i; Editing by Louise Ireland)