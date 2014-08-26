* Thousands of foreign fighters join Islamic State ranks
By Nick Tattersall and Mariam Karouny
ISTANBUL/BEIRUT, Aug 26 As Islamic State
insurgents threaten the Turkish border from Syria, Turkey is
struggling to staunch the flow of foreign jihadists to the
militant group, having not so long ago allowed free access to
those who would join its neighbour's civil war.
Thousands of foreign fighters from countries including
Turkey, Britain, parts of Europe and the United States are
believed to have joined the Islamist militants in their
self-proclaimed caliphate, carved out of eastern Syria and
western Iraq, according to diplomats and Turkish officials.
The militants, who seized an air base in northeast Syria on
Sunday as they surge northwards, are trying to secure control of
the area bordering Turkey above the city of Raqqa, their major
stronghold, in a bid to further ease the passage of foreign
fighters and supplies, sources close to Islamic State said.
Some of the foreign fighters in their midst reached Syria
via Turkey, entering the region on flights to Istanbul or
Turkey's Mediterranean resorts, their Western passports giving
them cover among the millions of tourists arriving each month in
one of the world's most visited countries.
From Turkey, crossing the 900 km (560-mile) frontier into
northern Syria was long relatively straightforward, as the
Turkish authorities maintained an open border policy in the
early stages of the Syrian uprising to allow refugees out and
support to the moderate Syrian opposition in.
That policy now appears to have been a miscalculation and
has drawn accusations, strongly denied by the Turkish
government, that it has supported militant Islamists,
inadvertently or otherwise, in its enthusiasm to help Syrian
rebels topple President Bashar al-Assad.
The rapid and brutal advance of Islamic State, bent on
establishing a hub of jihadism in the centre of the Arab world
and on Turkey's southern fringe, has alarmed Ankara and its
Western allies, forcing them to step up intelligence sharing and
tighten security cooperation.
"Thousands of Europeans have entered Turkey en route to
Syria, and a large number of them we believe have joined
extremist groups," said one European diplomat in Ankara,
describing Turkey as a "top security priority" for the EU.
"In recent months especially we've seen a real hardening in
Turkey's attitude, a recognition that this is a potential threat
to their national security and a desire to take more practical
steps through intelligence channels, police channels," the
diplomat said, declining to be named so as to speak more freely.
That cooperation includes tighter screening of passengers on
flights into Turkey in collaboration with European Union member
states, and the beefing up of border patrols on the frontier
with Syria, the diplomat and other officials said.
Turkey already kept a "no-entry" list of thousands of people
suspected of seeking to join "extremists in Syria" based on
information from foreign intelligence agencies, a Turkish
official said, and barred more than 4,000 people from entering
the country last year alone as a result.
Only three of 13 border gates between Syria and Turkey were
now fully open, the official said, with foreign nationals only
allowed to pass through two of them. Close to 70 people were
detained in Turkey last year on suspicion of links with
extremist groups in Syria.
"Security measures were increased a while ago as a result of
the latest developments ... The Turkish armed forces believe the
current precautions are sufficient," a second senior government
official told Reuters.
SECURITY FAILINGS
The presence of foreign fighters among Islamic State's ranks
was made brutally apparent this month by the beheading of
American journalist James Foley, his killer's London accent
apparently identifying him as one of an estimated 500 Britons
believed to have joined the jihadists in Iraq and Syria.
Highlighting security failures on the Turkish border, a
Syrian source close to Islamic State told Reuters that the
militants had been tipped off to a planned U.S. operation to
rescue Foley when Americans were seen asking about the hostages
in the Turkish city of Antakya, about 12 miles (20 km) from the
Syrian border.
Foley and other U.S. hostages were moved as a result, the
source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"If Turkey had not opened its border with Syria ... to
Islamic State (IS), if so many fighters had not crossed the
border into Syria with their guns and equipment, and if this
group had not used Turkey as a base, IS could not have amassed
its current strength in Syria," wrote columnist Kadri Gursel on
Al-Monitor, a news website focused on the Middle East.
One non-Syrian Islamist fighter who joined the Syrian rebel
ranks in 2012 said he had crossed the border several times in
the early stages of the conflict, though he said it had since
become much more difficult.
"The borders were wide open. We used to get in and out of
Turkey very easily. No questions were asked. Arms shipments were
smuggled easily into Syria," he told Reuters from outside Syria.
Syria's rebels at the time enjoyed Western backing despite
concerns about Islamist militants in their ranks, with
Washington providing non-lethal aid and European states
including Britain and France pressuring the EU to allow its arms
embargo to expire.
Turkey has repeatedly denied harbouring or arming militants
or turning a blind eye to their presence. Officials say it
designated Islamic State's precursor a terrorist group as long
ago as 2005 and that Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan vowed "zero
tolerance" for al Qaeda-linked groups last November.
But they recognise a growing threat to their own security,
particularly with Islamic State fighters still holding 49
hostages seized from the Turkish consulate in the Iraqi city of
Mosul in June, including the consul general, special forces'
soldiers, diplomats and children.
They also refer to video footage filmed in Raqqa and
broadcast this month by Vice News in which an Islamic State
activist said the group would "liberate" Istanbul if Turkey did
not reopen a dam on the Euphrates river, prompting a government
minister to respond that it would not surrender to such threats.
"The Islamic State is here to establish the law of God ...
Turkey is not being ruled based on God's law but as a secular
state," one Islamic State fighter in Syria told Reuters.
"Right now the priority is Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Palestine
and Saudi Arabia, then Turkey," he said.
"LONE GATEKEEPER"
Sources close to Islamic State in Syria say the group wants
to take control of the border crossing at Jarablus, northwest of
Raqqa. Earlier this year, it pushed out rival Sunni Islamist
militants from the village to try to do so, but the Turkish
authorities closed the passage.
Islamic State also controls the area around the tomb of
Suleyman Shah, grandfather of the founder of the Ottoman Empire,
in northern Syria. The group has destroyed several shrines and
tombs sacred to Shi'ites and other sects, stirring fears in
Turkey that their next target might be Suleyman Shah.
Ankara regards the tomb as sovereign Turkish territory under
a treaty signed with France in 1921, when Syria was under French
rule, and has said it will defend the mausoleum.
But Turkey, along with its Western allies, could also face
the threat of militant attacks on its own soil.
"I think they're waking up to the severity of the situation,
particularly as the internal threat is getting higher and
higher," said a second European diplomat, adding coastal resorts
popular with European holidaymakers could become a soft target.
"It's a danger for Turkey because if Islamic State decide
that Turkey is an enemy (and launch an attack) then Turkey
becomes like Egypt ... That's the end of tourism," he said.
Turkey's experience with a range of security threats, from
Kurdish militants who fought a three-decade insurgency in its
southeast to leftist extremist groups behind urban bombings, has
left it with a formidable domestic intelligence agency.
But officials in Ankara estimate there are foreigners from
more than 80 nations fighting in Syria and Iraq and say it is
unreasonable for Turkey to act as "lone gatekeeper", stopping
individuals who have travelled freely from their countries of
residence after being radicalised at home.
"I don't think anyone has to worry about capabilities, but
it's the scale of the threat and the speed it's evolving that
any country would struggle with," said the first European
diplomat. "And Turkey finds itself right on the front line."
(Additional reporting by Jonny Hogg, Tulay Karadeniz and Orhan
Coskun in Ankara; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Will
Waterman)