UNITED NATIONS Aug 7 The U.N. Security Council
condemned on Thursday recent attacks by Islamic State militants
in Iraq and called for international support for the country
after the 15-member body held an emergency meeting on the
situation.
"The members of the Security Council call on the
international community to support the government and people of
Iraq and to do all it can to help alleviate the suffering of the
population affected by the current conflict in Iraq," said
Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant, president of the
council for August.
This is the third council statement related to the offensive
by Islamic State, which is considered more extreme than al
Qaeda.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)