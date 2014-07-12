Nickolay Mladenov, the United Nations Secretary-General Special Representative for Iraq, visits a Iraqi refugee camp on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BAGHDAD The U.N. special envoy to Iraq said on Saturday the country could plunge into chaos if its divided parliament fails to move forward on forming a government in its next session set for Sunday.

Nickolay Mladenov called on all lawmakers to attend the session.

Lack of progress on choosing the top three government posts - president, prime minister, and speaker - "will only serve the interests of those who seek to divide the people of Iraq and destroy their chances for peace and prosperity," he said in a statement.

(Reporting By Maggie Fick, editing by John Stonestreet)