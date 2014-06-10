UNITED NATIONS, June 10 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon is "gravely concerned" by the serious deterioration
of the security situation in Iraq's second largest city Mosul,
his spokesman said, where Sunni Islamist insurgents seized
control early on Tuesday.
"The Secretary-General urges all political leaders to show
national unity against the threats facing Iraq, which can only
be addressed on the basis of the Constitution and within the
democratic political process," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
He said United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq stands
ready to support these efforts.
