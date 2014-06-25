By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, June 25 The United Nations on
Wednesday issued an unusual call for military force, with a
senior U.N. official saying the advance of Islamist militants
throughout the north and east of Iraq must be dealt with
militarily, though success will hinge on a broad political
consensus.
Nickolay Mladenov, who as U.N. special envoy to Iraq heads
the world body's political mission there, said Iraq's key
southern oil reserves remained safe. But he raised the estimated
civilian death toll to at least 1,300 since the recent fighting
began, up from Tuesday's estimate of more than 1,000.
His remarks came as hardline Sunni militants attacked one of
Iraq's largest air bases.
"The part of the crisis that has been caused by the advances
of ISIL (Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant) must be addressed
militarily," Mladenov told reporters at U.N. headquarters via
video link from Baghdad. But he cautioned that military
solutions alone would not suffice.
He said political cooperation must improve between Iraqi
Kurds and the Baghdad government. Also, military solutions must
be based on an Iraqi-led plan and reflect a national consensus.
"The threat that is posed by ISIL affects every community in
this country," Mladenov said, reiterating previous U.N. calls
for an inclusive Iraqi government.
He added that much of Iraq's oil supplies remain safe.
"The largest refinery in Iraq at the city of Baiji continues
to be disputed," he said. "Government forces still remain in
control of the refinery itself, however fighting is continuing."
"Oil fields in the south of the country, which are the vast
majority of the reserves ... remain safe and in areas that are
under control of the central government," Mladenov added.
Mladenov urged countries in the region to comply with
Security Council resolutions banning funding for al Qaeda and
ISIL.
"In terms of financing and the flow of vehicles and weapons
that ISIL possesses, clearly the organization is quite well
funded," he said.
He said ISIL had different sources of funding and supplies,
some from war-torn Syria, including racketeering inside Iraq.
The looting of Mosul's central bank alone netted the al
Qaeda-linked group $400-450 million, Mladenov said.
"The people who came across the border from Syria (into
Iraq) were well trained, well equipped and clearly very well
prepared," he said, adding that very few of them were Iraqis.
Mladenov said he could not confirm reports of Syrian
government bombing of ISIL along the Syrian-Iraqi border.
"What we understand is these were not Iraqi jets, however we
have no more information than that," he said. "I do not believe
that it has had any substantial impact on the situation on the
ground."
He said both ISIL and government forces have committed human
rights violations, including summary executions. He said the
U.N. mission was investigating.
Mladenov also went further than his recent comments about
the threat facing the Iraqi capital, saying that the advance of
ISIL on Baghdad has halted.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Gregorio)