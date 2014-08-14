By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Aug 14 The United Nations
Security Council is set to try and weaken Islamist militants in
Iraq and Syria on Friday by blacklisting six people and
threatening sanctions against those who finance, recruit or
supply weapons to the insurgents, diplomats said.
A British-drafted resolution, obtained by Reuters, targets
the hardline Islamic State group - an al Qaeda splinter group
that has seized swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria and
declared a caliphate - and al Qaeda's Syrian wing Nusra Front.
Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
15-member council was expected to unanimously adopt the
resolution.
The draft "deplores and condemns in the strongest terms the
terrorist acts of ISIL and its violent extremist ideology, and
its continued gross, systematic and widespread abuses of human
rights and violations of international humanitarian law."
A swift and brutal push by Islamic State, previously known
as ISIL, to the borders of Iraq's autonomous ethnic Kurdish
region alarmed Baghdad and last week sparked the first U.S.
airstrikes in Iraq since the withdrawal of American troops in
2011.
Islamic State has long been blacklisted by the Security
Council, while Nusra Front was added earlier this year. Both
groups are designated under the U.N. al Qaeda sanctions regime.
The draft resolution names six new people to be placed under
an international travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo:
Abdelrahman Mouhamad Zafir al Dabidi al Jahani, Hajjaj Bin Fahd
Al Ajmi, Said Arif and Abdul Mohsen Abdallah Ibrahim al Charekh
for ties to Nusra Front, Abou Mohamed al Adnani for links to
Islamic State and Hamid Hamad Hamid al-Ali for ties to both.
It condemns the recruitment of foreign fighters, demands
they all withdraw and "expresses its readiness to consider
listing those recruiting for or participating in the activities"
of Nusra Front and Islamic State, including through financing or
facilitating travel of foreign fighters.
The resolution expresses concern that oilfields captured by
both groups "are generating income which support their
recruitment efforts and strengthen their operational capability
to organize and carry out terrorist attacks."
It condemns any direct or indirect trade with Islamic State
or Nusra Front and warns such moves could lead to sanctions.
The draft resolution would ask U.N. experts - charged with
monitoring violations of the council's al Qaeda sanctions regime
- to report "within 90 days on the threat, including to the
region, posed by (Islamic State and Nusra Front), their sources
of arms, funding, recruitment and demographics, and
recommendations for additional action to address the threat."
Britain initially aimed to adopt the text by the end of
August, but accelerated its plan after a surge by Islamic State,
which poses the biggest threat to Iraq, a major oil exporter,
since Saddam Hussein was toppled by a U.S.-led invasion in 2003.
The resolution is under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, which
gives the council authority to enforce decisions with economic
sanctions or force. However, it does not mandate military force
to tackle the insurgents.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)