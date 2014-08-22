UNITED NATIONS Aug 22 The U.N. Security Council
on Friday condemned the beheading of U.S. journalist James Foley
by Islamic State militants, saying that they and their ideology
of intolerance must be defeated.
"The Security Council strongly condemned the heinous and
cowardly murder of James Foley," the 15-nation council said in a
statement.
"This incident is a tragic reminder of the increasing
dangers journalists face every day in Syria," it said. "It also
once again demonstrates the brutality of ISIL (Islamic State),
which is responsible for thousands of abuses against the Syrian
and Iraqi people."
The militants released a video this week showing one of the
group's fighters beheading Foley and threatening to kill a
second American reporter, Steve Sotloff.
"The members of the Security Council stressed that ISIL must
be defeated and that the intolerance, violence and hatred it
espouses must be stamped out," the statement said.
"The Council further emphasized that there has to be a
common effort amongst governments and institutions, including
those in the region most affected, to counter ISIL, al Nusra
Front and all other individuals, groups, undertakings, and
entities associated with al Qaeda," it added.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Gunna Dickson)