BAGHDAD, July 1 At least 2,417 Iraqis were killed and 2,287 wounded in "acts of violence and terrorism" in Iraq in June, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The staggering number of civilian casualties in one month points to the urgent need for all to ensure that civilians are protected," the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Nickolay Mladenov said. (Writing by Alexander Dziadosz: editing by John Stonestreet)