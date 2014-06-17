(Adds quotes, background)
BAGHDAD, June 17 Iraqi Shi'ite and Sunni
political leaders made a joint call for national unity on
Tuesday after a closed-door meeting called after a week of
sectarian violence that saw Sunni militants seize northern
cities.
The leaders, including Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, a
Shi'ite, and Sunni Usama al-Nujaifi, the last speaker of
parliament which dissolved this month, stood apart and listened
as Maliki's predecessor Ibrahim al-Jafaari called for "defending
the state and protecting its sovereignty and dignity."
"No terrorist powers represent any sect or religion,"
Jafaari said in the televised address, which included a broad
promise of "reviewing the previous course".
The leaders also called for avoiding sectarian grievances
and forbade non-state actors from carrying weapons.
Nujaifi and Maliki did not speak to each other after the
speech, and only a few of the politicians exchanged words before
walking away. In a similar meeting a year ago, Nujaifi and
Maliki were shown embracing.
At the height of sectarian violence in 2007, Iraqi political
leaders issued a call for political unity which had little
effect.
