WASHINGTON, June 18 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden spoke with three key Iraqi leaders on Wednesday to urge
unity against insurgents led by the Islamic State of Iraq and
the Levant (ISIL) and to emphasize the need to form an inclusive
government after national elections held on April 30, the White
House said.
Biden spoke separately with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki as well as Maliki's Sunni rival, parliamentary speaker
Osama al-Nujaifi, and Masoud Barzani, the president of the Iraqi
Kurdistan Region.
"In each call, the vice president also stressed the need for
national unity in responding to the ISIL threat against all
Iraqi communities, for coordination on security issues going
forward, and for moving forward with urgency in forming a new
government under the constitution," the White House said in a
statement about the phone calls.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)