WASHINGTON, June 16 The United States and Iran
discussed Iraq briefly on Monday, a senior U.S. official
confirmed, saying such talks would not include military
coordination and would not make "strategic determinations" over
the heads of Iraqis.
Militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
(ISIL) group have routed Baghdad's army and seized the north of
the country in the past week, threatening to dismember Iraq and
unleash all-out sectarian warfare.
"We are open to engaging the Iranians, just as we are
engaging other regional players on the threat post by ISIL in
Iraq. The issue did come up briefly with Iran on the margins of
the P5+1 in Vienna today," said a senior U.S. State Department
official, referring to talks between Iran and six major powers
about Iran's nuclear program.
"These engagements will not include military coordination or
strategic determinations about Iraq's future over the heads of
the Iraqi people," the U.S. official added. "We will discuss how
ISIL threatens many countries in the region, including Iran, and
the need to support inclusivity in Iraq and refrain from
pressing a sectarian agenda."
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
U.S.-Iranian exchange about Iraq occurred outside of a three-way
meeting between U.S., Iranian and European Union officials in
Vienna about the Iranian nuclear program.
(Reporting by Lou Charbonneau and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by
Peter Cooney and Jim Loney)