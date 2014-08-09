(Adds details)
WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. military aircraft dropped
humanitarian aid to Iraqis under threat from hardline militants
in northern Iraq for the second straight night, the Pentagon
said on Friday.
"This airdrop was conducted from multiple airbases within
the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and as with last
night, included one C-17 and two C-130 cargo aircraft that
together dropped a total of 72 bundles of supplies," the
Pentagon said in a statement released late on Friday.
The cargo planes were accompanied by two F-18 fighter jets
from the USS George H.W. Bush, a U.S. aircraft carrier
positioned in the Gulf, it said.
The supplies included 28,224 U.S. military rations and 1,522
gallons of drinking water.
"To date, in coordination with the government of Iraq, U.S.
military aircraft have delivered 36,224 meals and 6,822 gallons
of fresh drinking water, providing much-needed aid to Iraqis,"
the Pentagon said.
The Obama administration ordered strikes on fighters from
the Islamic State, an al Qaeda offshoot, on Friday as it seeks
to stop the militants from overrunning Arbil, the capital of
Iraq's northern Kurdish enclave, and from continuing attacks on
religious and ethnic minorities.
(Reporting By Missy Ryan; Editing by Robert Birsel and Jeremy
Laurence)