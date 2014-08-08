(Adds details of FAA directive, U.S. air strikes on Iraq)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON Aug 8 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) on Friday restricted U.S. airlines and
commercial operators from flying over Iraq while armed conflict
raged and the United States launched air strikes.
The FAA had previously, on Aug. 1, restricted U.S. airlines
from flying at or below 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) over Iraq.
The latest order will be reviewed by year-end.
The move reflected "the potentially hazardous situation
created by the armed conflict between militants associated with
the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant and Iraqi security
forces and their allies," the agency said in a notice to airmen.
The ban applies to all U.S.-registered planes except those
operated by foreign carriers, and to FAA-licensed pilots, but
makes an exception for flights operated with U.S. government
permission.
U.S. warplanes on Friday bombed Islamic State fighters
marching on Iraq's Kurdish capital of Arbil, after President
Barack Obama said Washington must act to prevent "genocide."
The order comes after Malaysia Airlines flight MH17
was shot down on July 17 by a missile over a
rebel-held area of eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on
board.
Several non-U.S. carriers have already suspended flights
over Iraqi airspace for security reasons.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)