WASHINGTON Aug 20 The U.S. military recently
attempted an air and ground rescue operation to free American
hostages held by Islamic State militants in Syria, but failed to
find them, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
"This operation involved air and ground components and was
focused on a particular captor network within ISIL," said the
statement, using a different name for the militant group.
"Unfortunately, the mission was not successful because the
hostages were not present at the targeted location."
President Barack Obama authorized the mission "earlier this
summer," said a statement by Lisa Monaco, Obama's top
counterterrorism aide.
The statements come a day after jihadists posted a video
showing the beheading of American journalist James Foley, who
was kidnapped in Syria in November 2012. The statements did not
say which hostages the United States was attempting to rescue.
(Reporting by Jason Szep; Editing by Peter Cooney)