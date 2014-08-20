(Adds details of failed rescue, quote)
WASHINGTON Aug 20 The U.S. military earlier
this year carried out an attempt to rescue journalist James
Foley and other American hostages held in Syria, a U.S. official
said on Wednesday, in an operation that the Pentagon said
ultimately failed to find the captives.
The unsuccessful rescue operation "involved air and ground
components and was focused on a particular captor network within
ISIL," the Pentagon said in a statement, using a different name
for the militant group. "Unfortunately, the mission was not
successful because the hostages were not present at the targeted
location."
President Barack Obama authorized the mission "earlier this
summer," Lisa Monaco, Obama's top counterterrorism aide, said in
a separate statement.
"The President authorized action at this time because it was
the national security team's assessment that these hostages were
in danger with each passing day in ISIL custody," she said.
Foley, 40, was executed by an Islamic State militant in a
video that surfaced on the Internet on Tuesday. He was kidnapped
in Syria in November 2012. In the video on Tuesday, Islamic
State threatened to execute a second U.S. journalist in its
custody, Steven Sotloff.
(Reporting by Jason Szep and Missy Ryan; Editing by Peter
Cooney, Bernard Orr)