(Adds Syria denial)
By Missy Ryan and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON/EDGARTOWN, Mass. Aug 21 U.S. forces
tried to rescue journalist James Foley and other American
hostages during a secret mission into Syria and exchanged
gunfire with Islamic State militants only to discover the
captives were not there, officials said on Wednesday.
The mission, authorised by President Barack Obama based on
U.S. intelligence, took place earlier this summer, the officials
said. The details were disclosed a day after a video surfaced
showing a militant beheading 40-year-old Foley.
Syria's government on Thursday denied any such operation had
taken place inside its territory, though it does not control
large areas where Islamic State operates.
U.S. officials would not say exactly when the operation took
place but said it was not in the past couple of weeks.
They said U.S. special forces and other military personnel,
backed up by helicopters and planes, dropped into the target
zone in Syria and engaged in a firefight with Islamic State
militants, several of whom were killed.
The incident appeared to be the first direct ground
engagement between the United States and Islamic State
militants, seen by Obama as a growing threat in the Middle East.
Lisa Monaco, Obama's top counterterrorism aide, said in a
statement that Obama authorized the mission because it was his
national security team's assessment that the hostages were in
danger with each passing day.
"The U.S. government had what we believed was sufficient
intelligence, and when the opportunity presented itself, the
president authorized the Department of Defense to move
aggressively to recover our citizens. Unfortunately, that
mission was ultimately not successful because the hostages were
not present," said Monaco.
The National Security Council said later on Wednesday it had
never intended to disclose the operation.
"An overriding concern for the safety of the hostages and
for operational security made it imperative that we preserve as
much secrecy as possible," the NSC statement said. "We only went
public today when it was clear a number of media outlets were
preparing to report on the operation and that we would have no
choice but to acknowledge it."
The Syrian government dismissed the reports of the raid.
"It did not happen that American war planes attacked
terrorist positions in Syria, and that will not happen without
the consent of the Syrian government," Syrian Information
Minister Omran Zoabi said in remarks published by the Syrian
news agency SANA.
Islamic State controls roughly a third of northern and
eastern Syria.
OTHER CAPTIVES SOUGHT
Among the hostages sought in the mission was Steven Sotloff,
the American journalist who was threatened with beheading in the
same video that showed the grisly execution of Foley. Several
other captives were also sought, a senior administration
official said.
The families of the hostages were informed about the
operation, "but only when it was operationally safe to do so," a
senior administration official said.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the mission was focused
on a "particular captor network" within the Islamic State
militant group. He did not provide specifics.
"As we have said repeatedly, the United States government is
committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens,
particularly those suffering in captivity. In this case, we put
the best of the United States military in harm's way to try and
bring our citizens home," he said.
He added: "The United States will not tolerate the abduction
of our people, and will work tirelessly to secure the safety of
our citizens and to hold their captors accountable."
(Additional reporting by Jason Szep and Warren Strobel in
Washington and Tom Perry in Beirut; Editing by Peter Cooney,
Bernard Orr and Eric Beech)