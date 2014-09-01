WASHINGTON, Sept 1 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Monday formally notified Congress that he had authorized
targeted air strikes in Iraq to help deliver a humanitarian aid
to the besieged Shi'ite town of Amerli, the White House said in
a statement.
Iraqi security forces backed by Shi'ite militias on Sunday
broke the two-month siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants
and entered the northern town, after U.S. military carried out
air strikes on IS militant positions near the town and
airdropped humanitarian supplies to the trapped residents there.
Obama has to notify Congress of the authorization under the
the War Powers Resolution.
"This operation is consistent with the military missions we
have outlined to date in Iraq - to protect U.S. personnel and
facilities and to address the humanitarian situation on the
ground," National Security Council spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh Editing by W Simon)