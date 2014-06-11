WASHINGTON, June 11 The United States on
Wednesday expressed concern about the deteriorating security
situation in Iraq and pledged "any appropriate assistance" to
help the Iraqi government fend off increasing attacks from Sunni
militants.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United
States believed that Iraq's Baiji oil refinery, the country's
largest, remained under control of the Iraqi government after
militants overran the Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday.
"Our understanding at this point is that the refinery
remains in control of the government of Iraq," Psaki told a
daily briefing for reporters.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)