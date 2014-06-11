(Adds details, quotes)
WASHINGTON, June 11 The United States on
Wednesday expressed concern about the deteriorating security
situation in Iraq and pledged "any appropriate assistance" to
help the Iraqi government fend off a rapid military advance by
Sunni militants.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United
States believed the Baiji refinery, the country's largest oil
refinery, was still under the control of the Iraqi government
after militants overran the city of Tikrit on Wednesday.
"Our understanding at this point is that the refinery
remains in control of the government of Iraq," Psaki told a
daily briefing for reporters.
Militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant
(ISIL) took over Iraq's second-biggest city, Mosul, on Tuesday
and overran Tikrit on Wednesday, closing in on the Baiji
refinery.
The threat to Iraq's oil supply pushed global oil prices
higher to $110 a barrel, adding to concerns about a supply
shortfall from Libya.
Psaki said the State Department had no confirmation of news
reports that militants were heading for Baghdad. "It is a very
fluid situation on the ground. We are of course very concerned
about the deteriorating situation but I don't have any
confirmation of those reports," she said.
Asked whether the United States was considering helping the
Iraqi government regain control of its territory, Psaki said
Washington had expedited shipments of military equipment to the
government this year and ramped up training for security forces.
"We are working with Iraqi leaders from across the country
to support a coordinated response and you can expect we will
provide additional assistance to the Iraqi government to combat
the threat from ISIL," she said, adding "I'm not in a position
to outline that further at this point."
She said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke by phone
to his Turkish counterpart, Ahmet Davutoglu, and Iraqi officials
about an attack on the Turkish consulate in Mosul, where
insurgents seized diplomats and children.
"We are in touch with the governments of Turkey and Iraq and
stand ready to provide any appropriate assistance," Psaki added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jim
Loney)