WASHINGTON, June 11 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki secretly asked U.S. President Barack Obama's
administration to consider airstrikes against militant staging
areas as the threat from Sunni insurgents mounted last month,
the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. and Iraqi
officials.
The Times quoted American experts who visited Baghdad
earlier this year as saying they were told that Iraqi leaders
hoped American air power could be used to hit the militants'
staging and training areas inside Iraq, and help Iraq's forces
stop them from crossing into the country from Syria.
The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday quoted senior U.S.
officials as saying Iraq had signaled it would let the United
States strike al Qaeda militant targets in Iraq with manned
aircraft or drones.
"We are not going to get into details of our diplomatic
discussions but the Government of Iraq has made clear that they
welcome our support" against the militants, White House national
security council spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan said on
Wednesday.
"We have expedited shipments of military equipment since the
beginning of the year, ramped up training of Iraqi Security
Forces, and worked intensively to help Iraq implement a holistic
approach to counter this terrorist threat," Meehan said in a
statement. "Our assistance has been comprehensive, is continuing
and will increase."
Sunni rebels from an al Qaeda splinter group overran the
Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday and closed in on the biggest
oil refinery in the country, making further gains in their rapid
military advance against the Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad.
The threat to the Baiji refinery came after militants from
the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL group, seized
the northern city of Mosul, advancing their aim of creating a
Sunni Caliphate straddling the border between Iraq and Syria.
The fall of Mosul, Iraq's second-biggest city, is a blow to
attempts to defeat the militants, who have seized territory in
Iraq over the past year following the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
