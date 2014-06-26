By Phil Stewart
| WASHINGTON, June 26
operations forces have arrived in Baghdad under the newly
appointed command of a two-star general as the U.S. military
steadily ramps up an advisory mission aimed at helping Iraq
battle back Sunni militants, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The Pentagon said the first of two planned Joint Operations
Centers in Iraq had also become activated, bolstering its
ability to oversee U.S. teams and gather information about the
situation on the ground, including about Iraq's security forces.
"It will of course serve as a fusion center where
information that's coming in from the various teams can be
consolidated and it can be analyzed," said Colonel Steve Warren,
a Pentagon spokesman.
Iraq's million-strong army, trained and equipped by the
United States, largely evaporated in the north after Sunni
fighters led by the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant
launched their assault with the capture of the north's biggest
city Mosul on June 10.
But in recent days, government forces have been fighting
back, relying on elite commandos flown in by helicopter to
defend the country's biggest oil refinery at Baiji.
With the arrival of the additional 50 forces, which the
Pentagon said happened late on Wednesday, a total of about 180
of the up to 300 U.S. military forces ordered into Iraq by Obama
are already on the ground. They are expected to take two to
three weeks to carry out a preliminary assessment.
Information they provide will be complemented by information
gleamed by regular manned and unmanned reconnaissance flights
over Iraq - about 30 to 35 per day according to the Pentagon.
Obama has not ruled out additional action in Iraq, including
air strikes.
The Iraq advise-and-assist mission was put under the command
of Major General Dana Pittard, who is leading the newly named
"Joint Forces Land Component Command, Iraq," the Pentagon said.
The U.S. military also plans to establish a Joint Operations
Center in northern Iraq but Warren did not disclose details on
timing.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart)