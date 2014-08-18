WASHINGTON Aug 18 The United States on Monday
targeted two Islamist militants in Iraq and Syria, including the
Islamic State spokesman, following similar actions by the U.N.
Security Council last week.
The move aims to weaken the Islamic State - an al Qaeda
splinter group that has seized swaths of territory in Iraq and
Syria and declared a caliphate - and al Qaeda's Syrian wing,
Nusra Front.
The State Department said it was adding the two men, Islamic
State spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adnani and Nusra Front member
Said Arif, to its list of 'Specially Designated Global
Terrorists." The label imposes a travel ban on them, and freezes
any assets they may hold in the United States.
A parallel move from the U.S. Treasury Department also
prohibits U.S. firms and people from dealing with the men.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)